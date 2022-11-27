Natixis Grows Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Natixis increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,718,191 shares during the quarter. Pinterest comprises about 0.7% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Natixis’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $179,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 212.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $3,756,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $1,170,004.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,069.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $3,756,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,010,828 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,616 in the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,684,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 357.05 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

