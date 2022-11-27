Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires 6,199 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,719,000 after buying an additional 746,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $135.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.93. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

