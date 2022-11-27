Natixis Investment Managers International Buys 4,229 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 197.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in ServiceNow by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,510 shares of company stock worth $9,194,284 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $407.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $679.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

