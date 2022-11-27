Natixis Investment Managers International Grows Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Assurant by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,503,000 after purchasing an additional 142,243 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Assurant by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,004,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,676,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Assurant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Assurant by 23.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,968,000 after buying an additional 151,743 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIZ stock opened at $128.49 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

