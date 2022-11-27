Natixis Investment Managers International Has $2.45 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 75.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

MDLZ opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average is $61.81. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

