Natixis Investment Managers International Has $2.82 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,063 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,124,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 187,921 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

