Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 10,745 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $171.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.77. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

