Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 2,645 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,879,895,000 after buying an additional 334,181 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,150,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $572,104,000 after buying an additional 160,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after buying an additional 983,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after buying an additional 445,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.25.

NYSE KEYS opened at $176.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

