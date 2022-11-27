NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. HSBC cut their price target on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NetEase from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.50.

NetEase Stock Down 1.5 %

NTES stock opened at $65.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.37. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $114.67.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. NetEase’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in NetEase by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

