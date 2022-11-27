New Harbor Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Sandstorm Gold accounts for approximately 0.1% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 16.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE SAND traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,629. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

