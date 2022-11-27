NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis grew its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 388.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,797,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,020,058 shares during the period. NiSource accounts for about 0.4% of Natixis’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Natixis owned 0.94% of NiSource worth $112,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in NiSource by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in NiSource by 0.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 73,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 20,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.29. 923,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,841. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

