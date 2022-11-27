Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 558.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after acquiring an additional 130,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after acquiring an additional 417,870 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after buying an additional 3,207,354 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after buying an additional 652,048 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $661,237,000 after buying an additional 41,366 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $252.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.71.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

