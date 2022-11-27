Northern Trust Corp Acquires 8,755 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,665,961 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of CVS Health worth $1,358,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,848,157,000 after buying an additional 318,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after buying an additional 1,385,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Bank of America cut their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,464,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,749. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.