Northern Trust Corp Purchases 30,163 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,163 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,184,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after buying an additional 689,874 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 79,395.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 670,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.2 %

BLK stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $737.78. 301,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,748. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $934.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $634.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $644.30. The stock has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.92.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

