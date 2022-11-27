Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,097,813 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,432,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,097,813 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.29% of Cisco Systems worth $2,278,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $608,000. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 134,412 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,569,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $109,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 69.8% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,621 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,513,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $149,813,000 after purchasing an additional 455,480 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,262 shares of company stock worth $2,422,160. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,492,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,631,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

