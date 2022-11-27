Northern Trust Corp Sells 241,826 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,637,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,826 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.75% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,817,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000,000 after acquiring an additional 134,173 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 149,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.54. 1,289,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,223. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

