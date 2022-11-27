Northern Trust Corp Sells 67,414 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,248,209 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 67,414 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.18% of QUALCOMM worth $1,692,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 487,958 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $74,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 37,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $123.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,153,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,185,918. The company has a market capitalization of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.