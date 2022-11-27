Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NUS stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.22. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.11%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $35,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,676.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $62,782.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,575.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $35,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,676.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,602 shares of company stock worth $173,532 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 245,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after acquiring an additional 58,786 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 707,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,646,000 after acquiring an additional 36,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.