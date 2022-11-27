Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0449 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $256.81 million and approximately $22.82 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,170.55 or 0.07236810 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00032351 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00075430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00059238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00023661 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org."

Oasis Network Token Trading

