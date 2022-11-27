Oceania Healthcare Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:OCA)

Oceania Healthcare Limited (ASX:OCA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, November 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

Oceania Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Get Oceania Healthcare alerts:

About Oceania Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Oceania Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates various retirement village and aged care centers in New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Care Operations, Village Operations, and Other. It provides rest home, hospital, and dementia; independent living and rental properties for retirement villages; and provides support services, which includes administration, marketing, and operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Oceania Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceania Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.