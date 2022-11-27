OKC Token (OKT) Price Tops $17.60 on Major Exchanges

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 27th. One OKC Token token can now be purchased for approximately $17.60 or 0.00106316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OKC Token has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. OKC Token has a total market cap of $268.53 million and $5.01 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,296.74 or 0.07831855 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00492304 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,957.95 or 0.29944234 BTC.

OKC Token Profile

OKC Token launched on January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc.

OKC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT's total supply is about 41.69 million.OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.Telegram”

