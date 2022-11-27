Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 6,095 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,003,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,997,000 after purchasing an additional 188,351 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 77,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,946 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 126,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 62,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $86.26 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average of $66.11. The firm has a market cap of $108.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

