Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 355,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,103,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,100,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUSA opened at $292.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.40. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.30 and a 12 month high of $323.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

