Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 146.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Saia by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Saia by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after buying an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Saia by 6.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 480,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,335,000 after buying an additional 29,301 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Stock Up 0.1 %

Saia stock opened at $236.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $344.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Saia to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Saia from $245.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.53.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

