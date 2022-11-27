Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.0 %

CHTR stock opened at $390.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.59 and its 200 day moving average is $418.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $693.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.