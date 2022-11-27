Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 12,883 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 119.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Sealed Air by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Sealed Air by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Sealed Air by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $148,954. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

