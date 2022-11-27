Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,135 shares of company stock worth $4,066,016. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $40.18 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.39.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.50 million. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

See Also

