Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,975,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZO. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,562.12 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,575.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,338.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,198.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $35.72 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

