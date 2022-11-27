Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.85 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 69,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 261,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,348,000 after purchasing an additional 94,621 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 560,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after purchasing an additional 174,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,687,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after purchasing an additional 699,875 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.19 and a 200-day moving average of $116.72. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.55%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

