Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cigna by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,951,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock opened at $323.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.26. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $331.05. The company has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

