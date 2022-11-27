Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 922 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $228.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.30. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,500 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.42.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

