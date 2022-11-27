Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 595 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 6,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $533.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $492.97 and its 200 day moving average is $498.31. The company has a market cap of $236.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.