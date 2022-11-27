Ontology 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.79 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Ontology has a market cap of $159.60 million and $10.79 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001100 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,215.38 or 0.07330995 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00033410 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00079634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00061462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00024227 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

