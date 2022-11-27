Oppenheimer Cuts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $92.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.01. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $96.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 19.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Jack in the Box by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

