Oppenheimer Cuts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $92.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.04.
Jack in the Box Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.01. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $96.87.
Jack in the Box Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 19.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Jack in the Box by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.