Oppenheimer Downgrades Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $106.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.79.

MDT stock opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

