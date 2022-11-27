Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Opsens from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Opsens alerts:

Opsens Stock Down 5.2 %

OPSSF opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. Opsens has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.