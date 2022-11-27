Osmosis (OSMO) Reaches Market Cap of $283.48 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Osmosis has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00006118 BTC on exchanges. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $283.48 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

