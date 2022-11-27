Oxen Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001058 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $10.67 million and approximately $139,812.42 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxen has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,560.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.54 or 0.00468224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00025263 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00121440 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00835509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.08 or 0.00682784 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00242499 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,866,682 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.