P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.16 Million

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last seven days, P2P Solutions foundation has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One P2P Solutions foundation token can currently be bought for approximately $40.03 or 0.00241750 BTC on popular exchanges. P2P Solutions foundation has a total market capitalization of $175.01 billion and approximately $1.16 million worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,296.74 or 0.07832956 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00493327 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.56 or 0.30006478 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation Profile

P2P Solutions foundation launched on April 26th, 2019. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf?t=gk6f7hraei4edv_pfmvrdw&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for P2P Solutions foundation is www.p2psf.org. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf.

P2P Solutions foundation Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

