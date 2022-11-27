Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) and American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Financial Survey

Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ – Get Rating) and American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Drilling and American Noble Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A American Noble Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Drilling $319.72 million 0.00 -$525.16 million N/A N/A American Noble Gas $80,000.00 31.65 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

This table compares Pacific Drilling and American Noble Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American Noble Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Drilling.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of American Noble Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of American Noble Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Drilling has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Noble Gas has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Drilling and American Noble Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Drilling -164.67% -23.08% -9.18% American Noble Gas N/A N/A -131.68%

Summary

American Noble Gas beats Pacific Drilling on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Drilling

(Get Rating)

Pacific Drilling S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor in the United States, Nigeria, and internationally. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. Pacific Drilling S.A. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On October 30, 2020, Pacific Drilling S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About American Noble Gas

(Get Rating)

American Noble Gas, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc. in October 2021. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Lenexa, Kansas.

