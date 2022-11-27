Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 869,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $39,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNR. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 5,262.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,202 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 31.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,965,000 after acquiring an additional 766,974 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 176.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 107.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,337,000 after acquiring an additional 524,920 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Pentair Stock Up 0.5 %

Pentair stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $77.66.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading

