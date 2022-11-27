Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PVL opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. Permianville Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

In other news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 12,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $46,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555,030 shares in the company, valued at $32,081,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 247,300 shares of company stock worth $936,995 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

