Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 13th

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years.

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PVL opened at $3.53 on Friday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

In other news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 12,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $46,022.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,147,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,636,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 247,300 shares of company stock valued at $936,995 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $61,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $171,000.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

See Also

