Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $63.25 million and approximately $67,543.48 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00002008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00241794 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00088840 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00056898 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,721,271 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

