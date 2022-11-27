PointState Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

PointState Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,098 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 17.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $173.08 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.85 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.08%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.