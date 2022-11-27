PointState Capital LP Has $33.61 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

PointState Capital LP grew its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,734 shares during the period. Vistra comprises approximately 0.8% of PointState Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. PointState Capital LP owned 0.35% of Vistra worth $33,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VST opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.193 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s payout ratio is -71.84%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.87 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 308,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,757.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

