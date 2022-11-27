PointState Capital LP Invests $574,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

