PointState Capital LP Takes $6.45 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 123,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

PFE opened at $49.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

