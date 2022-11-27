PotCoin Market Cap Hits $491,164.41 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $491,164.41 and approximately $30.53 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.09 or 0.00458703 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00033440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00025374 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001673 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018333 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001220 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.