Premia (PREMIA) Price Reaches $0.83 on Major Exchanges

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Premia token can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00005018 BTC on popular exchanges. Premia has a total market capitalization of $101.66 million and $105,355.78 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Premia has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Premia Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

